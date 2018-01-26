Unemployment rates in the state are down

ILLINOIS, (WAND) - A positive change for the state of Illinois.

Unemployment number have decreased over the last 7 months. The Illinois Department of Employment Security says, unemployment rates decreased over-the-year in Decatur in all Illinois's metropolitan areas.

The IDES Director Jeff Mays, says, "Eleven metro areas saw their lowest December unemployment rates since 2006." Mays mentions that the unemployment rate also decreased in all 102 counties over the year.

Craig Rost the Executive Director for Economic Development in Champaign County says, "When unemployment goes down, the overall measurement is a good sign."

For more information about other cities number the IDEA website gives metro cities unemployment rates.