Mall smash and grab suspect found in different county

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) – A suspect in a smash and grab burglary is now facing charges.

Effingham police say officers, deputies and the public worked together to help find a car police say smashed into the front of Village Square Mall in Effingham, then went through a window of Zales Jewelry. After 3 a.m. Thursday, police say suspects stole an unknown amount of merchandise from Zales.

Later that day, deputies found the car they believe was involved in the burglary in Shelby County. They later arrested 23-year-old Shelbyville man Jordan Johnston.

Johnston is facing charges of burglary and criminal damage to property, both of which are felony counts. He is now in the Shelby County Jail.

“This is an outstanding example of the public working in cooperation with multiple law enforcement agencies to bring about a swift resolution to a serious crime,” Effingham Chief Jeff Fuesting said. “The Bureau of Criminal Investigations worked tirelessly to develop leads that led to this arrest.”

Effingham police say Village Square Mall is now open again for business.

Police say anyone with information on this burglary should call Crime Stoppers at (217)347-6583. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is available.