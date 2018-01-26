U.S. Olympic gymnastics board resigns as leaders seek reform

INDIANAPOLIS (WAND) – The entire U.S. Gymnastics board of directors is stepping down as investigators look into the Larry Nassar scandal.

NBC News reports the board is responding to a set of new requirements from the U.S. Olympic Committee in the aftermath of Nassar's sexual abuse conviction. Nassar worked as a doctor with Olympic athletes and at Michigan State University.

The USOC issued a set of conditions Thursday, threatening to decertify USAG if it didn’t restructure itself.

USA Gymnastics said it agreed to make changes. The board’s top three members stepped down this week. USAG President Steve Penny resigned from his position months ago.

Nassar sexually abused a total of seven minors. Six of those people used to be his patients. Accusers say Olympic officials could have done more to stop Nassar’s abusive acts.

USOC Chief Executive Officer Scott Blackmun sent a letter to the board of directors, demanding people step down in a statement saying anything similar to the Nassar case “cannot happen again”.

The USOC says all staff involved in the gymnastics program will have to go through intense ethics training, along with SafeSport training. That program is centered around preventing misconduct when athletes are involved.

Larry Nassar's sentencing involves up to 175 years in prison.