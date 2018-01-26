Teacher donates bone marrow, makes difference

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)-- This week's Spirit Of Central Illinois winner is Troy Beirman.

Beirman dedicates his time to teaching Teutopolis High School students, coaches girls track, and has now donated his bone marrow.

Troy started his bone marrow journey in 2015 when he checked to see if he was a match for one of his friend's father after he was diagnosed with cancer. More than a year later he got a phone call. He was a match to someone he still has yet to meet. However, that didn't stop Beirman,

"It could be me some day," Beirman said.

Even though Beirman plays down how tough his donation was, he still says he is proud he got to help someone.

"I don't want to say I'm proud of myself because I'm just doing what somebody else would do," Beirman said. "I just happened to be called as a match. I am proud I was able to go through it and help somebody who I have no idea or may not ever meet the man again or even at all. Hopefully he lives his life happily from here on out."

If you want to find out if your a match for someone in need, go to https://bethematch.org.