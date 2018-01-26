ATV crash may lead to charges

ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) – An ATV crash that left several children injured could lead to charges against parents.

Christian County deputies say charges could involve permitting an unauthorized person to drive and unlawful operation of an ATV. The crash itself happened on Jan. 20, when three boys (two 12-year-olds and one 13-year-old) rode an ATV northwest of Assumption and moved at a fast speed into a ditch. The vehicle flipped and landed upside down.

All three of the boys needed hospital treatment. One of them, Logan Virden, had to be airlifted to a Springfield hospital. He is now in a medically-induced coma. 

Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp says the charges could be against both the parents and the children.

