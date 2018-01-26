Meth, other evidence seized in Bloomington bust

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – Three people are behind bars after a meth drug bust in Bloomington.

Officers took 25-year-old Brandon Frieburg, 26-year-old Briana Trhlik and 29-year-old Lauren Huebsch into custody after a traffic stop. Police say they seized 1 ounce of meth, along with drug paraphernalia and evidence of drug distribution as evidence.

Police say the meth carries a street value of $1,400.

All three suspects face possession charges. They are in the McLean County Jail on Friday night.

Police say these arrests conclude this drug investigation.