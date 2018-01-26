Meth, other evidence seized in Bloomington bust

Posted: Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – Three people are behind bars after a meth drug bust in Bloomington.

Officers took 25-year-old Brandon Frieburg, 26-year-old Briana Trhlik and 29-year-old Lauren Huebsch into custody after a traffic stop. Police say they seized 1 ounce of meth, along with drug paraphernalia and evidence of drug distribution as evidence.

Police say the meth carries a street value of $1,400.

All three suspects face possession charges. They are in the McLean County Jail on Friday night.

Police say these arrests conclude this drug investigation.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2018 Winter Olympic Games listings

      These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More