Police: Three men robbed duo at gunpoint

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – An attempt to pick someone up ended in an armed robbery.

After 4 p.m. Wednesday, Decatur police say two people went to the 1200 block of N. Woodford St. to get Eriq Livingston, 20, for a ride. Officers say they arrived to find three men, including Livingston, armed with handguns.

Police say the men stole money and a cell phone from the two people. Police say Livingston at one point fired his handgun, leaving defects on the car.

Livingston is behind bars in Macon County on a $75,000 bond. Police have not said if they have found the other two men involved in the robbery.

Livingston has a past conviction on his record for forgery.