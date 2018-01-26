Police: Three men robbed duo at gunpoint

Posted: Updated:
Eriq Livingston, 20 Eriq Livingston, 20

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – An attempt to pick someone up ended in an armed robbery.

After 4 p.m. Wednesday, Decatur police say two people went to the 1200 block of N. Woodford St. to get Eriq Livingston, 20, for a ride. Officers say they arrived to find three men, including Livingston, armed with handguns.

Police say the men stole money and a cell phone from the two people. Police say Livingston at one point fired his handgun, leaving defects on the car.

Livingston is behind bars in Macon County on a $75,000 bond. Police have not said if they have found the other two men involved in the robbery.

Livingston has a past conviction on his record for forgery. 

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2018 Winter Olympic Games listings

      These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More