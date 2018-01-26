Racial slur costs coach job at Champaign school

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A Champaign school district has fired an athletic coach because it says she used a racial slur.

The News-Gazette reports Lindsay Elliott, an assistant cheerleading coach at Champaign Central High School, is no longer part of Unit 4 schools after she used a slur in front of students on the team. It happened just before halftime of a Champaign Central boys’ basketball game on Tuesday.

The paper's report says the slur happened when the coach told a story about a boyfriend.

The newspaper says the mother of one of the cheerleaders talked to the school after her daughter told her what had happened. She says she talked to the coach directly, who didn’t seem to show any remorse because she wasn’t talking about any specific person when using the language.

The paper says Unit 4 leaders have talked to the teens and assured them they won’t hear slurs from a coach again. Two of the students have since left the cheerleading team.