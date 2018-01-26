Gus Macker tournament canceled

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — For the Boatman family, ball is life.

And when you look at the trophies, it’s hard to decide which “James” is king.

“We went — not one year — but a few summers without losing a tournament,” James Boatman III said. “We played because we truly loved the game.”

Both James Boatman III and James Boatman IV played at MacArthur High School and continued to make magic on the court playing for “Whodini” in Gus Macker tournaments.

“I was a nice experience to carry on a legacy,” the younger Boatman said.

But more trophies from Decatur’s tournament won’t be coming soon. Organizers canceled the Decatur Gus Macker tournament due to a rising number of altercations during games.

The tournament left once before and came back, but the man who was responsible for the Gus Macker renaissance claims this is it.

“This is definitely the last run,” said tournament organizer Rodney Walker. “We tried it twice. We gave it a good five years and I’m satisfied with that.”

But for the Boatmans, it’s a legacy lost.

“You wish you could have it in your hometown because it was such a great thing,” James Boatman IV said. “People [came] out and [did] something different.”

“I loved playing, but watching him play, that meant more to me,” the elder Boatman said. “People look forward to the Gus Macker, but now I guess the just have to find something else to do.”