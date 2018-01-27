Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: 1/27

Posted:
The LIncoln Railer student section occupies a block of seats at Mahomet-Seymour on Friday in an Apollo Conference clash. The LIncoln Railer student section occupies a block of seats at Mahomet-Seymour on Friday in an Apollo Conference clash.
Frenzy Scoreboard Frenzy Scoreboard

What a night in the Friday Frenzy! Gordon Voit and Noah Newman bring you games from all across Central Illinois, from the Central State Eight to the Apollo to the National Trail to the Little Okaw Valley to non-conference clashes!

For a complete list of scores from across the area, visit the Frenzy Scoreboard attached to this article.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2018 Winter Olympic Games listings

      These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More