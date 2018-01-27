A Pana man has been arrested for distributing meth

PANA, Ill. (WAND)- Friday morning at 5:45 am, the drug enforcement administration Illinois State Police Swat Team, Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, Central Illinois Enforcement Group, and officers from the Pana Police Department and the Christian County Sheriff's office executed a search warrant at Michael Williams residence at Pana lake.

Upon entry to the residence, Michael Williams was taken into custody on a federal warrant for unlawful distribution of methamphetamine. Williams remains in custody pending a detention hearing on Monday, January 29th.

The case remains under investigation by the U.S. attorney's office-central district of Illinois, DEA, ATF and CIEG with additional charges pending.