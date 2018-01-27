Macon County Sheriff's candidates speak with the community

FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff's candidates spoke with the community on Saturday.

Lieutenants Antonio Brown, Jim Root and Jon Butts sat down at the Coziahr Harley-Davidson to talk and answer questions.

Dozens of community members gathered and asked questions about their leadership and what the lieutenants plan to do as Sheriff. Other questions included topics like domestic violence, animal abuse, youth and the opioid crisis.