Income tax returns

ILLINOIS, (WAND) - The state of Illinois will start accepting income tax returns for 2017 on Monday, January, 27.      

The same day the federal government begins accepting returns. The Illinois Department of Revenue says the fastest and most secure way to receive tax refunds is to file taxes electronically and request direct deposit into a checking or savings account.

State officials say 84-percent of Illinois returns were filed electronically last year. Illinois free online tax account management program is called Mytax Illinois .

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2018 Winter Olympic Games listings

      These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More