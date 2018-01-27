ILLINOIS, (WAND) - The state of Illinois will start accepting income tax returns for 2017 on Monday, January, 27.

The same day the federal government begins accepting returns. The Illinois Department of Revenue says the fastest and most secure way to receive tax refunds is to file taxes electronically and request direct deposit into a checking or savings account.

State officials say 84-percent of Illinois returns were filed electronically last year. Illinois free online tax account management program is called Mytax Illinois .