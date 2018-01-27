Celebration a Decatur legacy

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A celebration of life on Saturday in Decatur. 
The Decatur community came together to remember the life of Phillip Jones or better known as "PJ the DJ". 
Jones was known throughout the community not only for his musical skills, but for his work in the community helping anyone and everyone. 

Jones' family says the memorial on Saturday was filled with music and love, just the way he want it. 
 

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2018 Winter Olympic Games listings

      These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More