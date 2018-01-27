Celebration a Decatur legacy
ATV crash may lead to charges
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) – An ATV crash that left several children injured could lead to charges against parents.
A Pana man has been arrested for distributing meth
PANA, Ill. (WAND)- Friday morning at 5:45 am, the drug enforcement administration Illinois State Police Swat Team, Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, Central Illinois Enforcement Group, and officers from the Pana Police Department and the Christian County Sheriff's office executed a search warrant at Michael Williams residence at Pana lake. Upon entry to the residence, Michael Williams was taken into custody on a federal warrant for unlawful distribution of methamphetamine. Williams ...
Police: Three men robbed duo at gunpoint
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – An attempt to pick someone up ended in an armed robbery.
Suspect steals crossbow from Rural King
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur man is behind bars after police say he stole a crossbow from Rural King.
Racial slur costs coach job at Champaign school
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A Champaign school district has fired an athletic coach because it says she used a racial slur.
Police: Mother's battery of infant caused head, leg injuries
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur police say a mother injured her infant child on more than one occasion.
Mall smash and grab suspect found in different county
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) – A suspect in a smash and grab burglary is now facing charges.
Police: Sexual abuser had 'fantasy' man cave
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect is in custody after he reportedly sexually abused a 11-year-old boy.
'Devastated' family mourns child's sledding death
CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) – A sledding accident claimed the life of a first-grade Illinois student.
Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: 1/27
What a night in the Friday Frenzy! Gordon Voit and Noah Newman bring you games from all across Central Illinois, from the Central State Eight to the Apollo to the National Trail to the Little Okaw Valley to non-conference clashes! For a complete list of scores from across the area, visit the Frenzy Scoreboard attached to this article.
Friday Frenzy Part 1: 1/26/2018
Gus Macker tournament canceled
Teacher donates bone marrow, makes difference
Copper wire, batteries were main target in string of barn burglaries
2018 Winter Olympic Games listings
These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
