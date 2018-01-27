Celebration a Decatur legacy

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A celebration of life on Saturday in Decatur.

The Decatur community came together to remember the life of Phillip Jones or better known as "PJ the DJ".

Jones was known throughout the community not only for his musical skills, but for his work in the community helping anyone and everyone.

Jones' family says the memorial on Saturday was filled with music and love, just the way he want it.

