Free eye care testing

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Three million people in America have glaucoma and nearly half of those people don't know they have it. 

 According to Dr. John Lee people don't notice they have it until they have started loosing more than half of their eyesight. 
 On Saturday, Dr. John Lee offered free eye pressure tests at First United Methodist Church to help people who are less fortunate save their eyesight. 
If you would like to get your eyes checked or are wondering when another free event is taking place contact Midwest Sight Foundation by calling 217-423-9000
 

