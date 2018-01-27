Super Saturday sorting day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND) - Over 100 volunteers in Springfield helped the Hospital Sister Mission Outreach sort their abundance of medical supplies on Saturday in Springfield.

The Hospital Sisters Mission Outreach helps sick, poor, and needy through out the world by providing the with medical supplies they may need.

This event helped organization process several boxes of supplies donated and sort them into bins, so they could get a head start on their orders for 2018

The needed medical supplies will be shipped out to help more than 89 countries.