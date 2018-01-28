Saturday Night Highlight Zone: 1-27

It was a wild and crazy night all across the WAND viewing area! Join Gordon Voit and a host of contributors as they take you on a journey from Peoria to Effingham County and everywhere in between!



In Peoria, MacArthur took down Mt. Zion 65-52 at the Winter Throwdown. Bradley commit Armon Brummett put on a show in front of his future college fans with 20 points and 12 rebounds, while his twin Amir contributed 13 points and 7 assists. Earlier in the day, No. 2 Southeast (3A) got 20 points, 16 rebounds from star junior Anthony Fairlee and the Spartans beat Metamora 57-49.



To cap off the Central Illinois Midwinter Classic (featuring primarily teams from the Mid-Illini Conference) Lincoln earned a share of first place by beating Morton 45-29. Isaiah Bowers led the Railers with 16 points, while sophomore Isaac Dewberry and Ben Grunder each added 10. 6-foot-9 center Jermaine Hamlin dazzled the crowd with a fourth quarter dunk on a feed from Bowers. Lincoln finished the tournament 3-1 and in a tie with Washington, which takes the title thanks to a head-to-head win a week ago.



Another Apollo Conference squad picked up a key road win as Taylorville overcame a spirited crowd to edge Teutopolis 66-64 after a Wooden Shoes shot hit the rim as time expired.



At the CIC Tournament in Tuscola, the host Warriors rattled the bracket by beating No. 1 seed Shelbyville 53-46. Tuscola is the lowest seed in the field at No. 8. In the second game, No. 5 seed Meridian beat No. 4 seed Central A&M 74-64. However, the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds both took care of their lower-seeded opponents as No. 2 St. Teresa downed Sullivan 57-16 and No. 3 Clinton posted a convincing 55-37 win over Warrensburg-Latham.



At the Little Okaw Valley Conference Superchampionship in Arthur, Northwest Division winner Okaw Valley fell to Southeast Division winner Cumberland 67-40.



The 83rd annual National Trail Conference finals ended in fitting fashion for such a history-steeped tournament. Defending 1A state champion St. Anthony took its second straight NTC Tournament title with a thrilling 53-48 win over Dieterich at Altamont High School.



For the Play of the Day, WAND recognizes the achievement of Eisenhower's Seven Sassano, who notched her 1,000th career point and led the Lady Panthers to a 42-29 win over Jacksonville. Sassano has now earned the extremely rare distinction of having more than 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in her career.

