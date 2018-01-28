Decatur Police investigate city's latest murder

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - On Saturday, at 9:09 PM, Decatur Police responded to a shooting victim at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Police say the victim, was a 22 year old Decatur Resident. Police say the victim was later be pronounced dead by a DMH medical personnel.

Officials say the shooting happened at the 2000 Block of N. Graceland Ave in Decatur. Police say detectives obtained a search warrant for a house in the this block, and processed the potential crime scene for evidence.

Police says several persons have been interviewed at this time and the investigation continues to move forward. 

Police say they have made no arrests. Anyone having information related to this crime is encouraged to call the Decatur Police Department at 424-2711. 

