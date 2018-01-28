Police: woman shot during drug dealPosted:
Decatur Police investigating a Saturday night murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - On Saturday, at 9:09 PM, Decatur Police responded to a shooting victim at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
ATV crash may lead to charges
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) – An ATV crash that left several children injured could lead to charges against parents.
A Pana man has been arrested for distributing meth
PANA, Ill. (WAND)- Friday morning at 5:45 am, the drug enforcement administration Illinois State Police Swat Team, Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, Central Illinois Enforcement Group, and officers from the Pana Police Department and the Christian County Sheriff's office executed a search warrant at Michael Williams residence at Pana lake. Upon entry to the residence, Michael Williams was taken into custody on a federal warrant for unlawful distribution of methamphetamine. Williams ...
Police: woman shot during drug deal
Police are searching for the man who shot an 18-year-old woman Saturday night, during what they believe was a drug deal.
Saturday Night Highlight Zone: 1-27
It was a wild and crazy night all across the WAND viewing area! Join Gordon Voit and a host of contributors as they take you on a journey from Peoria to Effingham County and everywhere in between! In Peoria, MacArthur took down Mt. Zion 65-52 at the Winter Throwdown. Bradley commit Armon Brummett put on a show in front of his future college fans with 20 points and 12 rebounds, while his twin Amir contributed 13 points and 7 assists. Earlier in the day, No. 2 Southeast (3A) got 20 poi...
Police: Three men robbed duo at gunpoint
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – An attempt to pick someone up ended in an armed robbery.
Police: Sexual abuser had 'fantasy' man cave
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect is in custody after he reportedly sexually abused a 11-year-old boy.
'Devastated' family mourns child's sledding death
CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) – A sledding accident claimed the life of a first-grade Illinois student.
Police: Mother's battery of infant caused head, leg injuries
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur police say a mother injured her infant child on more than one occasion.
Suspect steals crossbow from Rural King
Mall smash and grab suspect found in different county
Racial slur costs coach job at Champaign school
Saturday Evening Forecast
Gus Macker tournament canceled
Copper wire, batteries were main target in string of barn burglaries
2018 Winter Olympic Games listings
These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
