Police: woman shot during drug deal

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Police are searching for the man who shot an 18-year-old woman Saturday night, during what they believe was a drug deal.

Champaign police received word of a shooting at Harvard and McKinley Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. When they arrived, officers found an 18-year-old woman with what they describe as a serious gunshot wound.

Investigators believe the woman had gone to a nearby home in the 800 Block of North Willis Avenue to buy narcotics. The woman said once she was inside the home, an unidentified man pointed a gun at her and demanded her purse. When the woman refused, the man hit her with the gun and shot her as she tried to leave.

The woman is being treated in a local hospital, according to a police press release.

Overnight, police got a warrant and searched the reported address, where they say they found evidence of the shooting along with ammunition and items involved in selling drugs. Police said they are processing that evidence and interviewing witnesses in hopes of identifying the shooter.

The shooter is described as a Black male around 30 years old, standing about 6”3’ and weighing about 225 with facial hair and wearing a black coat jacket.

Police ask that anyone who may have information, or anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting, to please contact Champaign Police Investigations at 217-351-4545.