Local athletic director killed early Sunday morning

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A train struck and killed the Altamont athletic director Sunday morning. 

Effingham Police say, Todd Arnold was killed shortly after midnight Sunday morning. Police say, Arnold was crossing the tracks on West Jefferson Avenue when he was struck by the train. 

Altamont Community Schools say they will have grief counselors on hand throughout the week. 

Police are still investigating. 

