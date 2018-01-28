The March for Life

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Hundreds gathered at Scared Heart Church in Springfield for the March for Life. 

On Sunday, hundreds gathered at Scared Heart Church. People carried signs, chanted and marched to the State Capitol. 

Marchers say they walked to show their support for pro-life values. 

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2018 Winter Olympic Games listings

      These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More