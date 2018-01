CHAMPAIGN -- Illini sophomore Jon Davis is on his way to going down as one of the best long distance runners in program history.

The Oakwood native became the 498th American to run a sub-four minute mile, clocking in at 58.46 seconds at the Illini Classic on Saturday.

The time ranks first in NCAA Division I, and sets a new program record and Armory facility record that stood for 44 years.