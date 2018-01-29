Meteorologist Jessica Dobson joined StormCenter17 in January 2018. You can catch Jessica's forecasts each weekend on WAND-TV. She comes from WNKY-TV in Bowling Green, Kentucky where she delivered the evening forecast.

Jessica was born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky, where her passion for weather first started. She attended Western Kentucky University where she got her degree in Geography with a concentration in Weather & Climate Systems, as well as a minor in Broadcasting. While at WKU, Jessica was able to explore her love for weather by taking the Weather Analysis and Forecasting course. She was selected to forecast tornadoes and thunderstorms across the High Plains for two weeks during the summers of 2016 and 2017.

When Jessica isn't at work you can find her cuddling with her 20 pound cat Oscar! Jessica also loves to cook and is always looking for new recipes!