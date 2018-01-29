Norfolk Southern moving jobs out of Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Around 36 people will be without a job at Norfolk Southern, according to officials with the company.

Norfolk Southern plans to close eight dispatches centers, including one in Decatur to combined dispatching into one location in Atlanta. They say this will enable them to manage rail operations from a network perspective vs. from individual locations.

Decatur currently employees 36 in NS' dispatching center. The company said around 450 employees in Alabama, Illinois, South Carolina, Michigan and Indiana will be offered jobs in Atlanta.

"Dispatchers direct the routing of trains across the NS network, managing the safe movement each day of some 1,000 trains and an average of 180,000 rail cars across 21,000-miles of track in 22 states," said Director of Public Relations Susan Terpay.

It's not yet clear what timing of the move is.