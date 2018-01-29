Police searching for bank robbery suspect

RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Rantoul need helping finding a suspect for a reported robbery on Monday.

Police say they were called to the Credit Union 1 Bank in Rantoul for a robbery around 10:20 a.m.

According to police, the suspect implied he had a weapon and demanded money. After getting the money from the teller the subject left the east doors and walked southbound. It's not clear if he got into a vehicle.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Rantoul Police Department or Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 373-TIPS.