Police looking for surveillance video of attempted abduction

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are hopeful that an attempted abduction was caught on camera. 

The attempt happened on Tuesday around 7 a.m. when a 13-year-old was walking to school. A red, four-door pickup track pulled up beside him. The man demanded that the child get inside and implied that he had a gun. 

Police are looking to see if any of the neighbors in the area might have home surveillance of the attempted abduction. If you live near Harrington Drive near Prospect Avenue you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS. 

