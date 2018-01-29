Brantley Gilbert to close out the 2018 state fair

Posted:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Fair has announced Brantley Gilbert will perform at the Grandstand on Sunday, August 19.

The country rockstar is best known for his songs, "Bottoms Up," "Country Must be Country Wide," "You Don't Know her Like I Do," "One Hell of an Amen" and "The Weekend."

This winter, Gilbert has been on tour promoting his album "The Devil Don't Sleep."

The opening act for Gilbert is yet to be determined, and tickets will go on sale in the spring.

To get more information on other performances, you can connect with Illinois State Fair on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2018 Winter Olympic Games listings

      These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More