Spring Valley teen found dead over the weekend

HENNEPIN, Ill. (WAND) -  A Spring Valley teenager died of "multiple injuries," over the weekend.

Diamond Bradley's body was found in a ditch after she was reported missing on Wednesday. 

The Putnam County Coroner, Robert Cofoid, said he is still waiting for the final autopsy results.

Official's say toxicology reports may take up to four to six weeks before producing results.

Bradley's body was found Saturday on County Road 850N near the LaSalle County line.

The investigating is on-going.

