Rotheimer claims harassment case was mishandled

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The woman who accused a Senator of sexual harassment is speaking out after the charges were cleared.

Denise Rotheimer accused Sen. Ira Silverstein of sexual harassment in October. Just last week Inspector General Julie Porter ruled that Silverstein didn't harass Rotheimer but said he acted with “conduct unbecoming of a legislator”.

Rotheimer said during a press conference on Monday, she believes Porter omitted critical information thus slanting the case for Sen. Silverstein.

"All of the evidence needs to be complete and also disclosed as Porter said she would do," Rotheimer said.

She further said that Silverstein attempted to explain away his actions by saying he tried to show her how games in Springfield are played.