Mattoon sees spike in methamphetamine arrests over weekend

Posted:

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Over the weekend, Mattoon police arrested five individuals for the possession of methamphetamine.

Jonathan Berry was arrested Friday morning on the 1300 block of Dewitt Ave. Berry was arrested for violating his probation and was found to be in possession of meth.

44-year-old Spencer Adams, was also arrested Friday morning. Adams was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for a traffic violation when police found him in the possession of meth.

Saturday, Mattoon police arrest Amanda McGowan for retail theft, an active warrant and the possession of methamphetamine. McGowan was arrested on the 1900 Block of Prairie. McGowan was identified as a women who stole two bottles of liquor, before her arrest.

After being located and arrested by police for an active burglary warrant, Curtis McDowell was in possession of numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia, along with meth.

Sunday, Gunner Gottman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and also the possession of meth. Gottman was being questioned by police about areport of domestic violence.

