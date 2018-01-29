Rantoul man charged with molesting a child

RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) – A Rantoul man has been charged for allegedly sexually molesting a child in his care.

55-year-old Isaiah Allen was arrested Friday on preliminary charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and was criminally charged Monday.

Police said a young girl in Allen’s care told a relative he had sex with her as many as 20 different times since the summer of 2016.

Officers said Allen admitted to engaging in sex acts with the child.

He entered a not guilty plea Monday and was given a $300,000 bond.