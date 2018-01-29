Rantoul man charged with molesting a child

Posted:

RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) – A Rantoul man has been charged for allegedly sexually molesting a child in his care.

55-year-old Isaiah Allen was arrested Friday on preliminary charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and was criminally charged Monday.

Police said a young girl in Allen’s care told a relative he had sex with her as many as 20 different times since the summer of 2016.

Officers said Allen admitted to engaging in sex acts with the child.

He entered a not guilty plea Monday and was given a $300,000 bond.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2018 Winter Olympic Games listings

      These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More