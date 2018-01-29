Trace Adkins to perform in Champaign County

Posted:

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Country music star Trace Adkins will be performing in Champaign County this summer.

Adkins will headline the Champaign County Fair with a concert on July 27.

He will perform at 7 p.m. on the Craig’s Concrete Stage as part of his How Did We Get Here Tour. He will be joined by Tracey Lawrence and Confederate Railroad.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the county fair’s website.

