Rare and deadly drugs surface in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Two rare synthetic drugs have surfaced in Montgomery County.

The drugs are legal to possess in Illinois but could be fatal to users.

 Under sheriff Rick Robbins said police have seized flubromazolam, which has the street name of “liquid Xanax,” and etizolam, several times.

The chemicals found in the drugs are like what is found in the benzodiazepine family, police say. Benzodiazepines are a type of prescription sedative used for anxiety or to help with insomnia.

The drugs are very potent, making them dangerous for human use.

Robbins said the drugs were most likely purchased online and sold by a local dealer to users, including teenagers.

Hillsboro police seized etizolam last fall. The liquid drug had been laced onto Sweet Tart candies and sugar cubes. In another case, it was added to red food coloring and used in sugar.

These synthetic drugs are produced in foreign countries and are not regulated. “I think the biggest danger to synthetic drugs is the unknown,” Robbins said.

Robbins is hoping the two synthetic drugs will soon become illegal.

