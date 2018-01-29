'Hack-A-Thon' promises websites for non-profits

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – Non-profit organizations in central Illinois could soon have new websites.

A “Hack-A-Thon” event organized by “48in48” and United Way of McLean County will help create new websites for these groups with the help of digital professionals in the area. It is scheduled for May 4-6 in Bloomington and will happen for a full 48-hour period.

“48in48” says each non-profit group that attends will get a new WordPress website, a month of free website hosting and optional classes to help each organization learn more about digital marketing. Groups interested in receiving a new website in the “Hack-A-Thon” are required to submit an application, which can be found by clicking here.

The event will be introduced at a February kickoff meeting, which is meant to introduce organizations to what will happen at the “Hack-A-Thon”. All central Illinois non-profit groups are invited to join at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8 at the Bloomington YWCA (1201 N. Hershey Road).

People interested in volunteering with the “Hack-A-Thon” can help with setting up, registration and other needs. Click this link and find the “volunteer” button to take part.