Meth distribution suspect in custody in Pana

PANA, Ill. (WAND) – A Pana man is behind bars in connection to a drug investigation.

Before 6 a.m. on Jan. 26, police say a SWAT team and Illinois Drug Enforcement Administration leaders served a search warrant at a house and arrested 49-year-old Michael Williams. They say his arrest is related to a case involving the unlawful distribution of meth.

“We will always continue to aggressively pursue and hold accountable anyone who chooses to distribute harmful and illegal drugs throughout our communities,” Pana Police Chief Daniel Bland said in a Facebook statement. “No matter how long, how difficult, or how frustrating the process might be, there will always be a day.”

Police did not provide specific details about what they believe Williams was involved in.

Police say the U.S. Attorney’s Office, DEA and other groups are involved in the investigation. Williams has a detention hearing scheduled for Monday.