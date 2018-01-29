State job opportunities available in workshop

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – People interested in a number of career fields might want to attend an upcoming workshop.

Springfield Urban League Inc. is hosting the event. It’s focused on teaching the best strategies for applying to state jobs, including accounting, public relationship work, computer programming, and clerical and support staff opportunities.

It’s scheduled for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday night. Springfield Urban league can be found at 100 N. 11th St. in Springfield.

Organizers will explain to potential applicants details about how the application process works and run people through the CMS100 application process. Those who attend are asked to bring the CMS100 document, which can be found here.

Interested applicants also need their resume, college transcripts, copies of certifications and pen and paper.

Find out more about the event at this Facebook link.