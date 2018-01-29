Object dropped from overpass hits ambulance

LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND)- Someone dropped an object from an overpass near Springfield, damaging an ambulance from Logan County.

The ambulance was carrying a patient to a Springfield hospital after midnight Sunday when someone dropped the object from an overpass near the Sangamon Avenue exit on I-55, said Steve Siltman, CEO of the Logan County Paramedic Association.

“Everybody's okay,” Siltman said. “We had a patient in the back, but no one was injured. Part of that rock hit the windshield, and if it had gone through the windshield, I know it would have been disastrous."

The object cracked the ambulance’s windshield, left a crease in the roof of the ambulance cab and punched a hole in the ambulance’s box, the part that carries passengers. The ambulance crew did not stop to investigate after the object fell.

“If they hadn't had anybody in back, they probably would have pulled off to see if they could see something, but they had a patient, so they had to keep going,” Siltman said.

Last November, Illinois State Police reported someone had dropped a rock from an overpass in Logan County. State police did not return requests for comment on Sunday’s incident.

Siltman said the crew who were in the ambulance were off work Monday.

“I'm sure it rattled them, but when you're in this business, you're used to being rattled,” Siltman said.