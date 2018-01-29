Sex offender concerns place district under fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Parents of Decatur students say their children played sports with an alleged sex offender.

WAND-TV heard from several parents who claimed the person played basketball with students at Parsons Elementary School last week. They believe that person is registered on the sex offender list.

Decatur Public Schools responded with a statement, saying it is following “the appropriate protocols” in the situation.

“We are working in collaboration with authorities as we continue to place a high priority in providing safe environments for our students and staff,” DPS leaders said in the statement.

WAND-TV will update this story with the latest information as it becomes available.

