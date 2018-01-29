Woman with dementia missing in Illinois

WAYNESVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A search is underway for a missing Waynesville woman.

The DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office says 76-year-old Linda L. Thomas left her home in a hurry on Monday afternoon. Her husband last saw her at about 12:30 p.m. at their Waynesville home.

Deputies say Thomas has early stages of dementia and might have gone to Bloomington or near Lincoln. They say she drives a silver 2012 Chrysler 300 (Plate No. LIN987). A stock photo of that car model is attached to this story.

“We have just discovered that her vehicle does not have any tracking devices that would allow us to locate it,” deputies said in a Facebook post. “Also, she does not have a phone with her.”

Thomas has blonde hair, blue eyes, stands at 5-foot-6 and weighs 160 pounds. Deputies say anyone with information on her whereabouts should call CENCOM at (217)935-3196.