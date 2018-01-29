Jewelry theft suspect busted for marijuana

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they arrested a man who they believe robbed a family member.

Officers say a homeowner in the 2100 block of North Main St. went to Walmart on Friday morning, then returned to find mud in his kitchen and his backdoor unlocked. He also found a children’s playset pushed up next to a window, along with shoe prints on the slide and muddy handprints on the window itself.

Police say the homeowner told them the thief took $3,000 in jewelry and his girlfriend’s medication.

Officers tracked down suspect Jeffrey McCoy, 29, to a house in the 1700 block of Fern Court in Decatur and arrested him. The homeowner told police McCoy “frequently” steals from them and the rest of the family.

Police say McCoy had a medication prescribed to someone else and muddy Nike shoes on him when they found him. They say they also found between 3 and 4 pounds of marijuana in trash bags, which sworn statements say McCoy had carried into his house.

McCoy faces residential burglary and cannabis delivery charges. He is behind bars in the Macon County Jail, with one bond set at $100,000 and another at $50,000.