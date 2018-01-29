Police: Woman tried to set man on fire, burned floor

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a woman tried to set her boyfriend on fire in Decatur.

Officers say on Friday morning, they went to a house in the 500 block of South Hayworth Ave. to find a family standing outside with a strong gasoline smell on them. The group of three people included 28-year-old Maneka Smith, her mother and a man.

Police say Smith, who is eight weeks pregnant, told police the man had spent the night. Officers say she checked his phone after sending her children to school and found he had cheated on her.

Officers say Smith poured gas on a bag of his clothing, set it on fire and then put it out. Police say she then forced a bedroom door open and threw gasoline on the man, then threw a flaming piece of paper at him to try and set him on fire. The piece of paper set the floor of the bedroom on fire.

Police say Smith was out of gas at that point and went to the gas station to buy more. When she returned, officers say she kicked open a locked front door and again tried to set him on fire with a piece of paper. That attempt set the living room floor on fire before Smith stomped it out.

Police arrested Smith and charged her with domestic battery and attempted aggravated domestic battery. Her bond is set at $50,000. She is now in the Macon County Jail.