Creationist dinosaur program stirs controversy

Creationist dinosaur program stirs controversyPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Missing 16-year-old Illinois girl found dead along roadway
GRANVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say they've found the body of a missing northern Illinois teenager and they're investigating the death as a homicide.
-
Sex offender concerns place district under fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Parents of Decatur students say their children played sports with an alleged sex offender.
-
Decatur Police investigating a Saturday night murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - On Saturday, at 9:09 PM, Decatur Police responded to a shooting victim at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
-
Local athletic director killed early Sunday morning
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A train struck and killed the Altamont High School athletic director Sunday morning.
-
Norfolk Southern moving jobs out of Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Around 36 people will be without a job at Norfolk Southern, according to officials with the company.
-
Bank robbery manhunt ends in arrest
RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Rantoul need helping finding a suspect for a reported robbery on Monday.
-
Woman with dementia missing in Illinois
WAYNESVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A search is underway for a missing Waynesville woman.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
-
Jewelry theft suspect busted for marijuana
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they arrested a man who they believe robbed a family member.
-
Serial stowaway nabbed at Chicago airport days after release
CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a serial stowaway who sneaked onto a plane in Chicago earlier this month and made it to London has been arrested again after being spotted at O'Hare International Airport.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Monday Morning Forecast
-
Meth distribution suspect in custody in Pana
-
Police searching for bank robbery suspect
-
Norfolk Southern moving jobs out of Decatur
-
Police: Mother's battery of infant caused head, leg injuries
-
'Devastated' family mourns child's sledding death
-
Local athletic director killed early Sunday morning
-
Rantoul man charged with molesting a child
-
Decatur Police investigating a Saturday night murder
-
Racial slur costs coach job at Champaign school
-
Current Events
-
2018 Winter Olympic Games listings
These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-