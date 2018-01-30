Crossbow thief strikes again at CVS

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was arrested for stealing a crossbow from Rural King is in trouble again.

According to police sworn statements, a supervisor at CVS on North Monroe believed Bo Ross was the suspect who stole alcohol from the store after seeing a report on WAND-TV.

The supervisor told police that a man entered the store carrying a baby car seat with a blanket over the top and went to the alcohol section.

She told police that the man put two bottles of Henesy VS Cognac in the car seat. The suspect then walked out of the store without paying for the items.

On Jan. 16, the supervisor said she saw a picture on WAND-TV about Ross stealing a crossbow from Rural King. She "knew without a doubt" that he was the same man who robbed her store.

Police reviewed surveillance and compared Ross' mug to the suspect. Police say it was in fact Ross.

Ross is being held in the Macon County Jail on two counts of retail theft.