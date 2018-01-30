Historic phone book makes it way to Clinton

CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - The DeWitt County Museum recently added a new piece of memorabilia to their collection.

The CH Moore Homestead was gifted a phone book from the year 1893.

The phone book is filled with lots of information about life in Clinton during the time period.

Residents occupations were listed by their names, which is no longer a trait seen in phone books today.

Director of the museum Joey Woolridge says the reason for listing occupations in the phone book was to show your status in society.

The museum is currently closed for the season, but you can reach out to them for a private viewing of the phone book.