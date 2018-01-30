State hashes out details for the legalization of recreational marijuana

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - State Rep. Kelly Cassidy and Sen. Heather Steans are the driving forces for the legalization of recreational marijuana in Illinois.

Supporters of the plan are still trying to win over skeptics, which include Gov. Bruce Rauner.

The pair plans to debut a bill sometime in February, but do not expect it to pass until 2019 — when Rauner may no longer be the governor.

According to legislators, they are outlining how the legalization could reduce crime and bring in big sales tax.

Cassidy said that 750,000 people in Illinois currently use marijuana, and she doesn't think the number will go down anytime soon.

According to Cassidy, the legalization of pot will make it harder for teens to get their hands on it.

The legislators are purposing to treat the purchasing of marijuana like alcohol — available to 21-years-old and prohibited for public consumption.