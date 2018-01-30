Former deputy takes plea deal in standoff case

Posted:

ROSAMOND, Ill. (WAND) - A Macon County Sheriff's Deputy plead guilty to aggravated discharged of a firearm as part of a plea deal. 

Markes Rodgers was arrested in September after he barricaded himself in a home in Rosamond for several hours. Before the standoff Rodgers fired at his wife and ran into the home. 

On Tuesday, Rodgers excepted a plea deal, which dismissed attempted murder charges. 

Rodgers could face up to 13 years behind bars. He is scheduled fro sentencing on March 15. 

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2018 Winter Olympic Games listings

      These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More