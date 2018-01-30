Former deputy takes plea deal in standoff case

ROSAMOND, Ill. (WAND) - A Macon County Sheriff's Deputy plead guilty to aggravated discharged of a firearm as part of a plea deal.

Markes Rodgers was arrested in September after he barricaded himself in a home in Rosamond for several hours. Before the standoff Rodgers fired at his wife and ran into the home.

On Tuesday, Rodgers excepted a plea deal, which dismissed attempted murder charges.

Rodgers could face up to 13 years behind bars. He is scheduled fro sentencing on March 15.