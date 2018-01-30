Jackynn Boatman

Jacklynn Boatman joins the WAND News team as a Producer and a Multimedia Journalist.

She graduated from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale with a bachelor's degree in Radio, Television, and Digital Media with a minor in Public Relations. While in college she was involved in many organizations such as River Region Evening Edition and the National Association of Black Journalist. She was also a cheerleader for the many of the fighting Saluki teams. While in college she won a SIMBA award for best hard newscast. Jacklynn is from Decatur and graduated from Meridian Senior High School in Macon.

In her free time Jacklynn enjoys spending time with her family and friends. She also loves trying new foods from local restaurants.

She would love to connect with you on any social media platform below.

Facebook: Jacklynn Boatman WAND

Twitter: @WANDTVJacklynn

If you have any story ideas or news tips feel free to email her at: jacklynn.boatman@wandtv.com