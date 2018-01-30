Madison O'Brien

Madison joined the WAND News Team as a Multi-Media Journalist in January of 2018.

She is a graduate of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with a bachelor’s degree in Mass Comminations and a minor in Applied Communication Studies. While in college, she was extremely active in several on-campus organizations. She was the Sports Editor for the The Alestle newspaper and a radio news host for WSIE.

Madison is a native of Decatur, Illinois and is very excited to be back in her home town. In her free time Madison enjoys working out, spending time with family and friends and watching baseball and hockey.

If you have a story idea for her please send her an e-mail at Madison.OBrien@wandtv.com

She'd also love to connect with you on Twitter: @MOBrienWAND