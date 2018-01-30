Church attic fire ruled 'accidental' in Champaign

Posted: Updated:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters are now calling a church fire in Champaign accidental.

The Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church (102 N. State St.) caught fire just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23. It started in the attic of the church and above a restroom on the second floor and close to a ventilation fan.

Crews say the fire could have destroyed the building, but they managed to contain it to the attic. Flames left a hole in the building’s roof.

A scene examination and witness interviews have led investigators to discover the fire started from an electric failure “at the point of origin”.

Firefighters say the investigation into this case is closed.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2018 Winter Olympic Games listings

      These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More