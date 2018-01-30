Church attic fire ruled 'accidental' in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters are now calling a church fire in Champaign accidental.

The Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church (102 N. State St.) caught fire just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23. It started in the attic of the church and above a restroom on the second floor and close to a ventilation fan.

Crews say the fire could have destroyed the building, but they managed to contain it to the attic. Flames left a hole in the building’s roof.

A scene examination and witness interviews have led investigators to discover the fire started from an electric failure “at the point of origin”.

Firefighters say the investigation into this case is closed.