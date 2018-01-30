Police: Man exposed himself to, kissed minor

Terry Cowick, 60

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a man sexually abused a family member in the Decatur area.

Sworn statements say Terry Cowick, 60, tightly held the child, who police say was 8 or 9 years old at the time, and kissed them on the lips in an encounter officers say happened in late November or early December of 2017. They say Cowick was visiting the family’s house.

Police say he then came back into the child’s room as they played and exposed his male genitalia.

Officers say Cowick sent a Facebook message to the child’s mother explaining what he did, apologizing and adding that he “needs help”. Police say Cowick turned himself in on Jan. 29.

His bond is set at $100,000 in Macon County. He's facing sexual exploitation of a minor and aggravated sexual abuse charges.

